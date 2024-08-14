NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 268 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.35. 230,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.