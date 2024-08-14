Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the July 15th total of 861,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NVOS traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 102,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,344. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative net margin of 179.95% and a negative return on equity of 122.84%.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.