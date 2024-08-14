Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Issue $0.51 Semi-annual Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5126 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Novo Nordisk A/S has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

NVO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.06. 1,257,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

