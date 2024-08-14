Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Position Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -726.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

