Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,561. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.