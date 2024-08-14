Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NPCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,574. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14.

