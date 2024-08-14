Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NAD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 88,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,498. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, insider Young L. Robert acquired 16,977 shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $199,989.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,524.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

