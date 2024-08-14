NYM Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.62 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. NYM has a total market capitalization of $75.62 million and $1.56 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,978,307 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 796,978,306.739853 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.09754194 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,484,617.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

