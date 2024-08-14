OMG Network Price Up 2% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 2% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $32.68 million and $5.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00035229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

