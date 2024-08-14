Omni Network (OMNI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $92.68 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Omni Network token can now be bought for approximately $7.71 or 0.00012892 BTC on exchanges. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $92.68 million and $19.15 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,014,112 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,780,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 8.02530218 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $17,214,882.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

