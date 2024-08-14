OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

