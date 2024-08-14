ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ONE Gas by 66.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Read Our Latest Report on OGS

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.