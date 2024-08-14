ONUS (ONUS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $51.25 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. ONUS has a market capitalization of $51.25 million and $462,812.22 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.52579292 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $504,944.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

