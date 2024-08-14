OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 59,787 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 59,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $2,029,768.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,811,783 shares in the company, valued at $95,460,032.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, August 8th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50.

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 1,800,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in OPKO Health by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

