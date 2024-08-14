Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.47 and last traded at $135.02. 707,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,312,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $374.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

