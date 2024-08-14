Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 1,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Oregon Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

