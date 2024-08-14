ORG Partners LLC Acquires 4,791 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12,284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

UNP traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, reaching $241.22. 1,903,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,743. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.06. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

