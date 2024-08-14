ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 36,191 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,203,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,303. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
