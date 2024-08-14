ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 36,191 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,203,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,303. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.