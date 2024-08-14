ORG Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after acquiring an additional 643,044 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,296,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,087,000 after acquiring an additional 77,871 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,256,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 608,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,804,000 after acquiring an additional 51,493 shares during the last quarter.

SPGP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. 198,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,741. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $107.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

