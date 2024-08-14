ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,124 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,844,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,490,000 after buying an additional 183,140 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after buying an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. 4,832,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,468. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.