ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 554.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in General Electric by 24,042.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after buying an additional 318,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

GE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,446,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,904. The company has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

