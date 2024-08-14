ORG Partners LLC Invests $7.92 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

EFG traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,025 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

