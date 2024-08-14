ORG Partners LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CALF traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,082 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

