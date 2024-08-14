ORG Partners LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after acquiring an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 256,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 144,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.26. The company had a trading volume of 176,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

