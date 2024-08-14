ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.23. 357,863 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

