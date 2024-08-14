ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,563,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $499.80. 3,661,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,146. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.15. The firm has a market cap of $452.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.