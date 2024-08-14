ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,551,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,188. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

