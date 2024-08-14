ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.60. The stock had a trading volume of 384,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,772. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.65 and a 200-day moving average of $262.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

