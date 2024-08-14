ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,686 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. 1,270,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,893. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

