ORG Partners LLC Takes $191,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. 5,294,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,747,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.