ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. 5,530,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,262,622. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

