ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. 1,900,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

