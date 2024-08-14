ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.89% of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 1,048.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS OILK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,190 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.