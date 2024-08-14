ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 6.3%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 83,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 538,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

