Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $11.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NYSE OSK opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

