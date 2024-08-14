Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Oshkosh has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $11.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
Oshkosh Stock Performance
NYSE OSK opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
