OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of OUT opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

