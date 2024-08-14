Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Zacks reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 13.55%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 247.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

