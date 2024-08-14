PaLM AI Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $31.05 million and approximately $417,592.16 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.38912963 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $388,621.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

