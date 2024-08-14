Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PSBD opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 70.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

