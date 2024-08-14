Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Down 2.7%

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.12. 29,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 996,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

