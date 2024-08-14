Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given New $16.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.30 to $16.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.24.

PBR opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $1,720,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 78,184 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,936 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

