Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,805 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,551,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,672,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

