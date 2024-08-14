Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the mineral exploration company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share.
Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.
Shares of PLL stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $46.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
