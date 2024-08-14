Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.30 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PLL

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of PLL stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.