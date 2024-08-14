Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s (PDM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock remained flat at $8.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 62,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,225. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 42,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

