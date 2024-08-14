Piper Sandler Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $210.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

ZTS traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.79. 451,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.26. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

