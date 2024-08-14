Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

PLTK stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Playtika by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Playtika by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 772.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

