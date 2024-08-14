Polymesh Reaches One Day Volume of $7.27 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $112.19 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,077,989,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,077,681,701.571693 with 871,278,345.922128 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.2139563 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $13,401,993.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars.

