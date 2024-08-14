Portage Biotech Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 15th (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 15th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of PRTG stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,650. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.