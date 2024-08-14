Portage Biotech Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 15th (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 15th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.
Portage Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of PRTG stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,650. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Portage Biotech Company Profile
