PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $118.57 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00104456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010378 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 483.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.